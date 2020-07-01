Romance scam lands man who claimed to be a lady porn star in jail

One Nwokorie Valentine, has been sent to jail by the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos over romance scam.

The Lagos Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured his conviction at the court presided over by Justice Mojisola Dada.

The convict was arraigned on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, on one-count charge of possession of documents containing false pretence.

One of the counts read: “ That you, Nwokorie Valentine, sometime in 2020 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, with intent to defraud, had in your possession fraudulent documents, whereiny youfraudulently represented yourself as Kenzie Reeves, a white lady and a porn star which were printed from your phone and email accounts, valsstiches@yahoo.com, kenziererves@gmail.com, and val.nurokorie@gmail.com, representations you knew or ought to have known to be fraudulent and committed an offence contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, Franklin Ofoma, prayed the court to convict him accordingly

Justice Dada found him guilty and sentenced him to six months

imprisonment with an option of N50, 000.

