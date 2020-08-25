Ronaldinho, brother released from house arrest in Paraguay

Brazilian World Cup winner, Ronaldinho has been released from house arrest in Paraguay, along with his brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, after their detention for holding a forged passport.

In March, the football star was arrested by the Paraguayan authorities on discovery that the pair entered the country with fake documents to take part in an event in support of disadvantaged children.

Ronaldinho and his brother, who doubles as his business manager, spent one month behind bars and another four detained in a luxury hotel in the capital Asuncion on bail.

Both have now been released, and have accepted the terms of their release, which include payment of $90,000 and $110,000 in damages, respectively.

On Monday, Paraguayan judge, Judge Gustavo Amarilla said the former Barcelona star “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence” for a period of one year.

“He has no restrictions except for the fulfilment of reparations for damage to society,” the judge added.

Ronaldinho had a glittering football career before his retirement in 2015.

He helped Brazil to their fifth World Cup victory in 2002 and won the UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles with Barcelona, as well as playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

