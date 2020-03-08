Ronaldinho’s lawyer says ex-footballer not aware he was carrying fake passport

Brazilian legend, Ronaldinho could face a jail term of up to six months after he was found in posession of a fake passport in Paraguay.

The 39-year-old spent a second night in a police cell after being refused bail by a judge on Saturday.

Ronaldinho’s brother and business manager Roberto, who also entered Paraguay on Wednesday with a fake passport, is being held in the same police station in the capital Asuncion.

They were arrested on Friday, despite a prosecutor who believed they were tricked into taking the fake documents recommending they be released after receiving an alternative punishment, such as paying a fine to charity.

Three other people, a Brazilian businessman alleged to have given Ronaldinho and his brother their passports which stated they were naturalised Paraguayans and two women believed to be the legitimate owners of the travel documents, are also in custody.

Meanwhile, Speaking to the Brazilian newspaper Folha de São Paulo, Ronaldinho’s lawyer, Adolfo Marín, said his “stupid client was not aware he was having a fake document.

“He didn’t know he was committing a crime, because he didn’t understand he’d been given false documents; he’s stupid.

“[But] the court doesn’t believe this [version of events],” he said.

Ronaldinho, a 2002 FIFA World Cup winner, who also played for big European clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, officially retired from football in 2018.

