Ronaldo, Arteta voted Premier League player, manager of the month

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted the Premier League player of the month for September.

The organiser of the English top-flight made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Friday.

The Portuguese finished ahead of Manchester City defender and Portuguese teammate Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea, Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle, Ismaila Sarr of Watford and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the voting.

Ronaldo Scored three times in as many league appearances over the course of the month, following his return to the Old Trafford club from Juventus.

Also, the manager of the month crown was handed to Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta.

Arteta beat the likes of City’s Pep Guardiola, Liverpool’ Jurgen Klopp, Graham Potter and Dean Smith to land the award.

After a tough start to the season, the Spaniard helped the Gunners bounce back in style as they saw off Norwich, Burnley and then Tottenham in the north London derby.

The winners of the Premier League accolades are decided by votes from supporters on its official website, combined with an assessment from a panel of football experts.

