Sports
Ronaldo bags hat-trick as Portugal thrash Luxembourg in World Cup qualifier
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was in top form for his country Portugal at the Estadio Algarve on Tuesday night.
The 36-year-old scored a hat-trick to help his team record an emphatic 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Luxembourg.
The victory leaves Portugal second in Group A, a point behind Serbia who they host in their final qualifying game next month.
Ronaldo knocked in two penalties and rounded off the scoring with a header as he recorded his 58th hat-trick for club and country.
Read Also: Ronaldo, Arteta voted Premier League player, manager of the month
The two other goals were scored by Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha.
Ronaldo now has 115 international goals, extending his record as the all-time leading international goalscorer in the world.
He had broken Iran striker Ali Daei’s record of 109 goals last month.
Portugal travel to the Republic of Ireland in their penultimate Group A match before facing Serbia.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...