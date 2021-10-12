Ronaldo bags hat-trick as Portugal thrash Luxembourg in World Cup qualifier

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was in top form for his country Portugal at the Estadio Algarve on Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old scored a hat-trick to help his team record an emphatic 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Luxembourg.

The victory leaves Portugal second in Group A, a point behind Serbia who they host in their final qualifying game next month.

Ronaldo knocked in two penalties and rounded off the scoring with a header as he recorded his 58th hat-trick for club and country.

Read Also: Ronaldo, Arteta voted Premier League player, manager of the month

The two other goals were scored by Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha.

Ronaldo now has 115 international goals, extending his record as the all-time leading international goalscorer in the world.

He had broken Iran striker Ali Daei’s record of 109 goals last month.

Portugal travel to the Republic of Ireland in their penultimate Group A match before facing Serbia.

