Ronaldo becomes first European to net 100 international goals

Cristiano Ronaldo netted two goals on Tuesday to help Portugal defeat Sweden in Nations League, and also reaching another landmark.

The Juventus star became the first European to score 100 international goals in men’s football with a brilliant free-kick to open the scoring.

He curled the stunning kick into the top corner from 25 yards to reach the milestone.

Read Also: How Immobile reacted to beating Lewandowski, Ronaldo to European golden shoe

The goal gave Portugal a 1-0 Nations League lead in Solna at half-time, before he scored yet another to seal a 2-0 victory for his country.

Ronaldo is now within nine goals of the world-record 109 that Iran’s Ali Daei managed during his playing career.

Join the conversation

Opinions