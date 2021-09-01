Ronaldo breaks int’l goalscoring record, seals dramatic win for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the all-time leading men’s international goalscorer after scoring a brace for Portugal against Republic of Ireland.

The Manchester United forward scored his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in their dramatic 2-1 World Cup qualifying win.

The 36-year-old had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu earlier in the game, before scoring two late headers within the final seven minutes to break and extend the goal record.

Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006, held the record which Ronaldo equalled with a double against France during the rescheduled Euro 2020.

“I’m so happy, not only because I beat the record, but for the special moment that we had,” Ronaldo told RTE.

“Two goals at the end of the game. I have to appreciate what the team did, we believed until the end. I’m so glad.”

Recall that Ronaldo is already the top scorer in Champions League, a trophy he has won five times.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward is also the top scorer in European Championship history (14) and in Euros and World Cups combined (21).

