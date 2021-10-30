Ronaldo, Cavani, Rashford score as Man Utd thrash Spurs

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford were all on target for Manchester United in their 3-0 victory over Tottenham on Saturday.

The game played in London saw United bounce back from their humiliating 5-0 defeat at Liverpool last Sunday.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the first half, his first Premier League goal in almost six weeks, since United’s 2-1 win at West Ham.

The Portuguese assisted Cavani to double the lead in the 64th minute before Rashford sealed the rout four minutes to time.

Spurs were mediocre with Harry Kane barely in the game and there was unrest among their fans, who turned on manager Nuno Espirito Santo when he replaced Lucas Moura in the second half.

More to follow…

