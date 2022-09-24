Ronaldo charged by English FA over phone incident

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by the English Football Association over a footage that appeared to show him knocking a phone out of a fan’s hand.

A video was shared on social media alongside comments claiming he smashed the device as he left the pitch after a 1-0 loss at Everton in April.

The 37-year-old Manchester United forward later apologised on social media.

He was cautioned by police regarding the incident in August.

“It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent,” the FA said in a statement.

Read Also: Europa League: Ronaldo scores as Man Utd win in Tiraspol

Manchester United said they would support Ronaldo in his response to the charge.

The defeat at Everton dealt a blow to United’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. They went on to finish sixth.

In an Instagram post after the incident, Ronaldo said it was “never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing”.

He added: “Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now