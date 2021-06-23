Ronaldo equals all-time int’l goal record, secures Euro last 16 spot for Portugal

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo is now joint holder of the international goalscoring record after he bagged a brace for Portugal on Wednesday night.

Portugal and France played a 2-2 draw in their final Group F game at the Euro 2020 as they also advanced to the knockout stages.

Ronaldo scored the two goals for the defending champions, both via penalties, while Karim Benzema bagged a brace for the French.

The two goals were Ronaldo’s 108th and 109th goals, which equal Ali Daei’s record set with Iran between 1993 and 2006.

The draw was enough for Portugal to reach the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

France topped the group considered as a group of death, with just a point ahead of Germany, who finished second following a draw with Hungary in the group’s other game on Wednesday.

Germany will face England in the last 16 after twice coming from behind to secure a 2-2 draw and knocking Hungary out of the tournament.

Kai Havertz and Leon Goretzka were the scorers for Germany while Adam Szalai and Andras Schafer scored for battling Hungary.

