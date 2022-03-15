Ronaldo fires blanks as Atletico knock Man Utd out of Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score for Manchester United as they got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

The second leg of their round-of-16 tie held at Old Trafford on Tuesday night saw the Red Devils lose 1-0 to their Spanish opponents.

Both sides had played a 1-1 in the first leg in Madrid, and the winning goal by Renan Lodi through an Antoine Griezmann cross sealed a 2-1 aggregate win for Atletico.

United dominated the most parts of the game but failed to create many clear-cut chances as the 41st-minute decider by Lodi won the tie for Diego Simeone’s side.

Much was expected from Ronaldo, who had bagged a hat-trick for his sidenin their 3-2 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Portuguese was immediately substituted after his hat-trick in preparation for the Champions League outing on Tuesday, but he failed to score.

Atletico join Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Benfica in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Benfica also sealed their place in the last-eight on Tuesday night after securing a 1-0 victory over Ajax in the second leg of their tie, having played 2-2 in the first leg in Portugal.

