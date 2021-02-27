Ronaldo goal not enough as late Verona equaliser holds Juventus | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Ronaldo goal not enough as late Verona equaliser holds Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal for Juventus on Saturday was not enough to secure victory as a late equaliser by Hellas Verona held the champions to a 1-1 draw.
The Serie A encounter saw a 77th-minute equaliser by Antonín Barák cancel a 49th-minute opener by Ronaldo.
With the draw, the Andre Pirlo side now sit seven points behind league leaders Inter Milan.
Ronaldo’s goal was his 19th Serie A goal of the season. He is the leading goalscorer in the league.
Inter will go 10 points clear of Juve if they beat Genoa on Sunday.
