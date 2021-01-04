Ronaldo hails Juve teammates after forward surpasses Pele’s goal tally

Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed his teammates at Juventus after the Serie A champions started the year on a bright note following a 4-1 victory over Udinese.

The Portugal forward was in action throughout the game and was instrumental to the win as he contributed two goals and one assist.

Ronaldo’s goals were his 757th and 758th career goal, as he equalled and then moved past Pele’s goal tally which stands at 757 official goals.

Pele netted his goals during his stellar career between 1956 and 1977 for Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazil.

Read Also: Messi equals Pele’s record of 643 goals for single club

In a tweet after the game, Ronaldo congratulated his teammates for beginning the year 2021 with a big win.

“Big guys! We started 2021 in the best way,” the 35-year-old tweeted.

Grandi ragazzi!👏🏽

Abbiamo iniziato il 2021 nel migliore dei modi! 🏳️🏴💪🏽 #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/7EBU6GhHjT — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 3, 2021

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is now just one goal behind Josef Bican’s incredible tally of 759 from 1931 to 1955.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s new landmark comes just weeks after Barca forward Lionel Messi broke Pele’s record tally for the most goals with one club.

Pele managed 643 Santos goals but Messi overtook that when he found the net for the 644th time in a Barcelona shirt just before Christmas.

Santos has however claimed that Pele scored more goals as the goals he scored in friendly matches ought to also be counted.

Join the conversation

Opinions