Ronaldo hat-trick helps Man Utd overcome Spurs in five-goal thriller

Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals for Manchester United in a Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The Portuguese star helped his team secure a 3-2 victory at home to keep their top four hopes alive.

He socred the opener in the 12th minute before Harry Kane converted a penalty on 35 minutes to equalize for Spurs after Alex Telles handball.

Ronaldo took the Red Devils ahead again three minutes later to keep them in the lead at the break, but a 72nd-minute own goal by Harry Maguire got Spurs level again.

United got the winner when Ronaldo scored his third of the night – an effort that was his 807th career goal and secured his 59th career hat-trick.

The 37-year-old forward scored the third with a powerful header from a Telles corner nine minutes from time.

With the victory, Manchester United climbed into the the top four places in the league, sitting just two points above fifth-placed Arsenal, who play Leicester City on Sunday.

Spurs are in seventh place.

Earlier in the Premier League, Brentford defeated Burnley 2-0 courtesy of two late goals by Ivan Toney. Liverpool also saw off Brighton 2-0.

