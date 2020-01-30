Ronaldo hits 200m fans on Instagram. See why he makes more money from IG than football

Portugal and Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has extended the lead as the celebrity with the highest number of followers on Instagram.

The multi-award winner recently celebrated his hitting past 200 million followers on the photo and video-sharing social application.

He captioned a short video he posted on Thursday: “Wow 200 million!!! Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!!”

The most-followed woman on Instagram remains singer Ariana Grande, who has over 173 million followers.

Meanwhile, it is worthy of note that Ronaldo earns more from his Instagram handle than he does from playing football.

Read Also: Djokovic a win away from retaining Aus Open title after beating Federer

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is pocketing around $34million dollar a year since his arrival at Serie A side Juventus, makes an estimated $47.8 million per year from paid-Instagram posts.

And this is according to a Buzz Bingo ranking of the world’s highest earners on the platform.

In second place in the ranking is rival, Lionel Messi, who pulls in an impressive $23.3 million from Instagram posts each year.

See Infographics:

Due to Ronaldo’s enormous reach, companies are willing to fork over enormous sums of money for a slice of the action.

And according to Forbes, the Portuguese player, who has worked with the likes of Clear Haircare and Nike Football over the years, pockets an estimated $975,000 for each paid-post on his account.

Join the conversation

Opinions