Sports
Ronaldo-less Portugal thrash Super Eagles 4-0 in Lisbon friendly
Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered a 4-0 defeat to Portugal in an international friendly game in Lisbon on Thursday night.
The game, which was the first in history between both teams, served as part of World Cup preparations for Portugal.
The Europeans were without their captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who was ruled out of the encounter with stomach troubles.
A brace by Bruno Fernandes put the hosts 2-0 up in the first half before a goal each by Joncalo Ramos and Joao Mario in the second half sealed the win for the World Cup-bound side.
Read Also: Senegal to be without Mane at World Cup as player goes for surgery
It was Portugal’s final warmup game before heading to the World Cup, where they face Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay in the Group stage.
The Super Eagles, led by Portuguese Jose Peseiro, will not be at the World Cup but would regard the game as preparation for their AFCON qualification series next year.
Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel made his debut for the Eagles as he was named in the starting line-up.
The Eagles had a chance to reduce the deficit in the 81st minute when a penalty was awarded, but Emmanuel Dennis failed to convert the spot kick.
Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho conceded all four goals.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...