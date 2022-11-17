Ronaldo-less Portugal thrash Super Eagles 4-0 in Lisbon friendly

Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered a 4-0 defeat to Portugal in an international friendly game in Lisbon on Thursday night.

The game, which was the first in history between both teams, served as part of World Cup preparations for Portugal.

The Europeans were without their captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who was ruled out of the encounter with stomach troubles.

A brace by Bruno Fernandes put the hosts 2-0 up in the first half before a goal each by Joncalo Ramos and Joao Mario in the second half sealed the win for the World Cup-bound side.

It was Portugal’s final warmup game before heading to the World Cup, where they face Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay in the Group stage.

The Super Eagles, led by Portuguese Jose Peseiro, will not be at the World Cup but would regard the game as preparation for their AFCON qualification series next year.

Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel made his debut for the Eagles as he was named in the starting line-up.

The Eagles had a chance to reduce the deficit in the 81st minute when a penalty was awarded, but Emmanuel Dennis failed to convert the spot kick.

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho conceded all four goals.

