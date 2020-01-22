Ronaldo maintains scoring run as Juve beat Roma in Coppa Italia

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his scoring run for his club as he helps Juve beat Roma 3-1 on Wednesday night to reach the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia.

The Portugal striker opened the scoring in the first half when he fired home from Gonzalo Higuain’s cross to make it a 13th goal in his last 10 appearances.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci quickly added two more to make it 3-0 to Juventus before the break.

Visiting Roma got one back when Cengiz Under’s shot hit the bar and bounced in off goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus will face either AC Milan or Torino in the semi-finals.

Ronaldo’s goal is the seventh the 34-year-old has scored in 2020 and was also his first in the Coppa Italia, meaning he has now scored in 15 different club competitions in his career.

