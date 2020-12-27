Ronaldo named Player of the Century, hopes ‘to play for more years’

Cristiano Ronaldo says he hopes to be able to continue in the game for years to come after he was named the Player of the Century.

The Portugal and Juventus star beat rival, Lionel Messi and other players like Mohamed Salah and Ronaldinho to the Player of the Century award at the 2020 Globe Soccer Awards.

Ronaldo was given the title having won five Champions League titles, three Premier Leagues with Manchester United and two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid, as well as the Nations League with Portugal, all between 2001 and 2020.

The 2020 edition of the Globe Soccer Awards was held in Dubia, with finalists chosen by fans from all over the world, as well as a 25-member jury.

“Thank you, to everyone who voted for me, to my family, to my mother and sisters,” Cristiano said after the award.

“It is an exceptional achievement. It gives me the motivation to move forward.

“To be named the best is a great honour, I hope that this situation is over next year and that we can have more fun, thank you very much. I hope to still be able to play for more years.”

Also at the Globe Soccer Awards, Real Madrid won Club of the Century,

Robert Lewandowski won Best Player of the Year, Bayern’s Dieter Flick lifted the Best Coach of the Year award, and Iker Casillas was handed a Player Career Award.

