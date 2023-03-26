Ronaldo nets brace as Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro qualifier

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Portugal thrash Luxembourg 6-0 in a Group J clash of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

Portugal, Champions of the 2016 edition of the tournament, have now won two of their games in their qualifying series so far.

Ronaldo broke the deadlock after nine minutes before Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva pulled Portugal further clear.

The Al Nassr forward sent his side in with a 4-0 lead at half-time, with substitutes Otavio and Rafael Leao scoring late in the second period to seal the rout.

Having also won against Liechtenstein, Portugal top Group J with six points.

Ronaldo further extended his record as Portugal’s leading scorer in European Championship qualifiers, taking his tally to 35 in 37 appearances.

