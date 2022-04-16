Connect with us

Ronaldo nets hat-trick in Man Utd victory as Arsenal, Spurs lose

Published

28 mins ago

on

The top-four race is getting tougher as Manchester United clinched victory on Saturday through a hat-trick by Cristiano Ronaldo while Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur fell to defeats.

Ronaldo bagged his 60th career hat-trick to help United seal a 3-2 victory over Norwich at Old Trafford.

In other Premier League games, Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by Southampton while Tottenham Hotspur also lost 1-0 to Brighton.

Manchester United can move level on points with fourth-placed Spurs if they win at Liverpool on Tuesday.

Read Also: Ronaldo’s Portugal, Lewandowski’s Poland qualify for World Cup

For the Gunners, defeat means they missed the chance to move level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham, whose defeat also caused a setback in their top four hopes.

With the win, which is their firat win since February 2022, Southampton climb to 12th in the League table.

In London, it was Leandro Trossard’s superb late goal that gave Brighton a gutsy win that dealt a blow to Tottenham’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

In another Premier League clash on Saturday, Brentford defeated Watford 2-1.

