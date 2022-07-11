Sports
Ronaldo not for sale, says Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo is likely not going to leave Manchester United this summer as speculated following manager Eric Ten Hag’s statement on the matter.
There have been rumours in the media suggesting the Portugal forward would be leaving the Old Trafford Club mainly because of Champions League football.
The Red Devils will be playing in the Europa League in the coming season as they failed to land a top-four finish in the Premier League last season.
It would be the first time that Ronaldo would be playing in the second tier European club competition should he remain at the club.
Read Also: Pogba rejoins Juventus from Man United on free transfer
The 37-year-old was not in the list of players to be part of United’s pre-season tour to Thailand, but manager Ten Hag has insisted that the forward was not leaving.
Ronaldo is “in our plans” for the new season and is “not for sale”, said the former Ajax manager, who became United boss at the end of last season.
“He is not with us due to personal issues. We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season. That is it.
“I am looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans. We want success together,” added Ten Hag.
Ronaldo had only returned to the Old Trafford club last season after playing for Real Madrid and Juventus.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...