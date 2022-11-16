Ronaldo ruled out of Super Eagles friendly over stomach trouble

Portugal will be without their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo when they file out against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an Inter friendly on Thursday.

Ronaldo, who did not take part in Portugal’s training session on Wednesday, is said to be suffering from a stomach upset and would not recover in time for the friendly.

Speaking after Wednesday’s training, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos said:

“Ronaldo has a gastritis and did not train today in order to recover and rest,” Santos was quoted by ESPN.

Read Also: I have no respect for Ten Hag —Ronaldo

“It’s a condition that doesn’t help much, as it affects the players a lot, they lose a lot of liquid, they weaken. He won’t be ready for tomorrow (Thursday’s game) for sure.”

Asked if the Ronaldo really had a stomach bug or if it was just an excuse following the uproar that the player’s explosive interview had generated around the world, Santos laughed and said: “If it were another player, we wouldn’t question it but yes, he really has gastritis and is in no condition to play.”

Nigeria will be facing Portugal in a friendly at senior level for the first time in history, and the game will take place in Lisbon.

For Portugal, the match is part of their preparation for the World Cup billed to kick off on 20 November in Qatar. Nigeria will be absent at the mundial.

