Ronaldo says rumours of him leaving Juventus this summer ‘disrespectful’

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to the several reports linking him with a move away from the club, saying the rumours are “disrespectful.”

The Portuguese star player has in recent times, been linked with a move to Manchester City, to Paris Saint-Germain and even back to his forner club, Real Madrid.

Although he did not deny the possibility, Ronaldo, reacting in a post on Instagram, used a photo where he had his index finger on his lips, depicting ‘shut up’ to those cooking up the speculations.

“Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career,” said the 36-year-old.

“However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

“The frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.”

A Spanish TV show El Chiringuito had claimed on Monday night that a reunion between Real and Ronaldo was a possibility, three years after he left the club.

The report prompted Real manager, Carlo Ancelotti to make a tweet in that regard, denying that he had any intention of bringing Ronaldo back to the Bernabeu.

“Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect. I have never considered signing him. We look forward. #HalaMadrid,” the manager wrote.

