Ronaldo scores as Juventus maintain Serie A lead with Genoa win

Portugal striker, Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Juventus in their victory over Genoa in the Serie A on Tuesday night.

The race for the Italian topflight title is getting tougher as Juve have a strong contenders in Lazio.

The Roman club earlier on Tuesday defeated Torino 2-1 to go one point behind Juve, but the leaders defeated Genoa 3-1 to maintain the lead.

There are nine matches left in the season and Juve hold a four-point lead over Lazio.

Juve were held goalless in the first half, as all efforts by the final third proved abortive.

But three wonderful goals from Paulo Dybala, Ronaldo and Douglas Costa in the second half put Juve 3-0 up by 73 minutes.

The hosts Genoa then fought back and got a consolation from Andrea Pinamonti late in the game.

With the win, Juventus moved a step closer to their ninth Serie A title in a row.

