Ronaldo scores first goal in seven games as Man Utd beat Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for the first time in seven matches as Manchester United saw off Brighton 2-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Premier League win took the Red Devils into the top four, standing four points behind third-placed Chelsea and two above West Ham in fifth.

After a goalless first half, Ronaldo opened scoring in the 51st minute to put the hosts ahead.

Brighton ended the game with 10 men after defender Dunk was sent off in the 54th minute, but the visitors kept pushing for an equaliser, hitting the bar once.

United defended their goal, and went all out towards the end to score another in the seventh minute of added time.

It was Bruno Fernandes who bagged the goal to seal a 2-0 victory for the Red Devils, who had suffered a 1-1 draw scoreline in their past three matches.

