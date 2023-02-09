Ronaldo scores four in Al Nassr win to pass 500 league goals

Al Nassr defeated Al Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring four goals to surpass the 500-goal plateau for his league career.

With the win, Al Nassr returned to the top of the table on goal difference and with a game in hand on second-placed Al Shabab.

Portugal’s Ronaldo, 38, scored twice in a 40-minute span either side of halftime.

In total, he has 503 league goals to his name for five different clubs across five different leagues.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined Al Nassr in December and is said to earn £177 million a year in pay.

He did not have the most successful start with his new employers, though; in his first three competitive games for the team, he managed just one goal from the penalty spot.

After two stints at Manchester United and 103 league goals, Ronaldo left the club in November.

He scored 311 times in La Liga for Real Madrid, registered 81 goals in Serie A for Juventus and managed three in the Portuguese top flight for his first professional club, Sporting Lisbon.

