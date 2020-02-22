Ronaldo scores in 1,000th senior appearance for club and country

Portugal and Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo played his 1,000th game as a senior footballer in Juve’s victory over SPAL in the Serie A on Saturday.

Juve defeated their hosts 2-1 in the Serie A, with Ronaldo openong the scoring on the 39th minute – the 725th goal of his career.

The Portugal has now played 835 games in club football and 164 on the international stage.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has had an extraordinary career which began at Sporting in Lisbon.

At the Portuguese club, he made 31 appearances from 2002 to 2003 before moving to Manchester United, aged 18.

After six years and 292 appearances at United, Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 and remained there until 2018 when he made the switch to Juventus.

