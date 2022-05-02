Ronaldo scores in Man Utd’s 3-0 win over Brentford at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Manchester United in their 3-0 victory over Brentford in a Premier League encounter on Monday night.

The game, played at Old Trafford, is the last home game for manager Ralf Rangnick, who already took a job with the Austrian national team.

Ronaldo netted the second goal of the game on the hour mark after his countryman Bruno Fernandes had opened scoring in the ninth minute.

Read Also: Premier League: Ronaldo earns Man Utd draw against Chelsea

Ronaldo had a goal disallowed but his counted effort moved him up to 18 Premier League goals this season, four behind Golden Boot leader Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

Raphael Varane then scored his first United goal to wrap up the game as the Red Devils cruised to victory on home ground.

The result keeps alive United’s slender hopes of Champions League qualification at least until next weekend, while Brentford could still be relegated, even though they are on 40 points.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now