Ronaldo speaks on 770 career goals and 'ever-lasting admiration' for Pele | Ripples Nigeria

Ronaldo speaks on 770 career goals and ‘ever-lasting admiration’ for Pele

7 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has sung the praises of Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, simply known as Pele, after surpassing his goal record.

Ronaldo, 36, scored a hat-trick against Cagliari on Sunday, helping Juventus secure a 3-1 victory in the Serie A and bouncing back from their disappointing exit from the Champions League.

The Portuguese netted his three goals under 32 minutes – his second-fastest hat-trick in his career, and the goals took his tally to 770 official goals, three clear of Pele’s tally of 767.

After the game against Cagliari, Ronaldo took to Instagram to celebrate the ‘record’ and also eulogized one of football’s greats, professing his admiration and explaining why he is only just recognizing the ‘record’.

“The last few weeks were filled with news and stats considering me the world’s top scorer in football history, overcoming Pele’s 757 official goals,” he said. “Although I’m thankful for that recognition, now it’s time for me to explain why I didn’t acknowledge that record until this moment.

Read Also: Ronaldo nets second-fastest career hat-trick; Osimhen helps Napoli beat Milan

“My ever-lasting and unconditional admiration for mister Edson Arantes do Nascimento [Pele], such as the respect that I have for mid-20th century football, led me to take into account his 767 score, assuming his nine goals for Sao Paulo State Team, as well as his single goal for the Brazilian Military Team, as official goals.

“The world has changed since then and football has changed as well, but this doesn’t mean that we can just erase history according to our interests.

“Today, as I reach the 770th official goal in my professional career, my first words go straight to Pele. There’s no player in the world who hasn’t been raised listening to stories about his games, his goals and his achievements, and I’m no exception.

“And for that reason, I’m filled with joy and pride as I acknowledge the goal that puts me on top of the world’s goalscoring list, overcoming Pele’s record, something that I could never have dreamed of while growing up as a child from Madeira.”

Pele also wrote about Ronaldo on his Instagram.

“Life is a solo flight. Each makes his own journey. And what a beautiful journey you are having. I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone. Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches,” Pele posted.

