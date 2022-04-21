Sports
Ronaldo thanks Anfield crowd for ‘respect’ shown after death of baby boy
Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed gratitude to the crowd at Anfield during United’s Premier League clash against Liverpool on Tuesday night.
The fans at the Stadium on the night paid a moving tribute with applause in the seventh minute in respect to Ronaldo, who had just lost his baby boy.
On Monday, Ripples Nigeria reported that the Portuguese forward announced that himself and partner had lost their baby boy.
With Ronaldo absent for the game due to the loss, Liverpool supporters sang their club’s anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ after seven minutes – Ronaldo’s shirt number.
Read Also: Salah, Mane help Liverpool outclass Man Utd in Ronaldo’s absence
Also, both United and Liverpool players wore black armbands in a mark of respect to Ronaldo and his family.
“Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.
“One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield.”
In October 2021, the 37-year-old and Rodriguez, 28, announced that they were expecting twins.
Their baby girl survived – and they said her birth “gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness”.
Liverpool won the game 4-0, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane helping the team to shine.
