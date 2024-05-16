Ronaldo tops highest-paid athlete list after earnings doubled

Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the Forbes list of highest-paid athletes for the fourth time in his career, according to the latest rankings by Forbes.

The business magazine had ranked the Al Nassr forward at the summit last year following his move to the Saudi Arabian club.

The amount that placed the Portuguese top of the list in last year’s rankings, has nearly doubled over the past 12 months.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo earned $260m – up from $136m – over the past 12 months.

Read Also: Court orders Juventus to pay Ronaldo £8.3m in owed wages

Ronaldo’s great rival Lionel Messi has fallen a place to third behind Jon Rahm.

The Spanish golfer has jumped up to second on the back of his switch to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour and is reported to have earned $218m.

Footballers Neymar and Karim Benzema have also entered the top 10 after moves to the Saudi Pro League.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (fifth) joins fellow basketball stars LeBron James (fourth) and Stephen Curry (ninth) on the list, while American football quarterback Lamar Jackson is in 10th spot.

