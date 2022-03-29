Ronaldo’s Portugal, Lewandowski’s Poland qualify for World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo helped his country Portugal to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold between 21 November and 18 December in Qatar.

Portugal saw off Turkey 3-1 in the semifinal of the playoffs before beating North Macedonia, who defeated Italy, 2-0 in the playoff final on Tuesday night to go through.

Both goals were scored by Manchester United star, Bruno Fernandes, with Ronaldo and Diogo Jota assisting him in the two occasions respectively.

Portugal qualify for their sixth World Cup in a row with 37-year-old Ronaldo going to the tournament for a fifth and potentially final time.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich forward, Robert Lewandowski led Poland to qualify for the World Cup.

Poland got through to the finals in Qatar after Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski’s goals gave them a play-off final win over Sweden.

The draw for the finals takes place this Friday in Doha with the World Cup getting under way on 21 November.

It will be the first time the tournament has been moved from its usual summer slot, in order for games to be played in milder winter temperatures in the Gulf.

