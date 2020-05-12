Rose criticizes EPL restart plans, says football shouldn’t even be mentioned during pandemic

Tottenham Hotspur defender, Danny Rose has criticized plans by the English Premier League to resume football activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Football has been suspended since March in the UK and other European nations due to the continuous spread of the virus.

But as the UK government has ordered the gradual easing of the lockdown as part of measures to restore economic activities, football is also set to resume.

The Premier League is aiming to resume fixtures on 12 June, as club officials met on Monday to continue talks on “Project Restart”.

“Football shouldn’t even be spoken about until the numbers have dropped massively,” said Rose.

“People’s lives are at risk.”

Manchester City forward, Raheem Sterling also shared his concern on his YouTube channel on Monday.

“The moment we do go back it just needs to be a moment where it’s not just for footballing reasons; it’s safe for not just us footballers but the whole medical staff, referees.

“I feel like once that side of the people’s safety and the players’ safety is secured, and their wellbeing is looked after, then that’s the right time to go back in.

“Until then, I’m. – how can I say – not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be.

“I’ve had friends whose grandmas passed away. I’ve had family members as well that have passed away. You’ve got to be wise and take care of yourself and those around you.”

As of 11 May, 32,065 people had died in the UK with coronavirus.

