Rotational presidency outdated, Nigeria deserves the best – Gov Bello | Ripples Nigeria

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday described the rotational presidency as an outdated system.

Bello, who disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said rotational presidency has outlived its usefulness.

The governor added that he would consider calls by Nigerians to run for the presidency in 2023.

He urged Nigerians to consider competence and capacity above other considerations when electing the country’s next president in two years’ time.

Bello said: “For once let’s get Nigeria fixed. We have practised a seemingly rotational presidency since 1999 to date. Let’s evaluate our successes or achievements from this seeming rotational presidency between then, and now.

“Why don’t we simply go for the best after all, we copy this democracy from America and some of the developed world. How many of these countries are practising rotational presidency? You see, we are where we are today not because we are practising rotational presidency. If you want to go by that rotational presidency, then do perfect zoning. Go by perfect rotation.

“And if you go by rotation and whichever way you come from, I don’t think you should exclude where I come from. That’s number one.

“Number two, let us get a credible, sincere, patriotic, Nigeria to fix it. If you are flying an aircraft, you don’t ask who is the pilot. If you take the operation in a hospital, you wouldn’t ask which doctor is this, is he from your zone, your tribe, your religion, all you want is the best pilot to fly you safely to your destination. All you want is the best doctor to handle you and deliver you safely from the operation.

“I think Nigeria is at that where we should seek the best from anywhere in this country, irrespective of where he comes from. Thereafter, you balance the remaining position to reflect equity, fairness and justice. That is my position.”

