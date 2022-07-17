Roundup: Eid-El-Kabir holiday affects Nigerian stock market, as investment falls to N7.51bn

Investors had only three days to trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange this week, following the Eid-El-Kabir public holiday between July 11 to 12, 2022.

Within that period, over 504.322 million shares exchanged investors’ hands in 12,393 deals, valued at N7.517 billion. The holiday impacted the level of trading, considering a total of 822.404 million shares were exchanged in 20,643 deals, worth N10.36 billion.

Top NGX performing sector

By measure of volume, the Financial Services Industry led as over 270.54 million shares, worth N 2.940 billion, were exchanged on their floor in 5,730 deals.

Next was the Services Industry, which recorded investors traded 74.980 million shares in 954 deals, valued at N168.626 million.

The Oil and Gas Industry made the list after investors parted with N262.001 million in 798 deals, to exchange 42.664 million shares.

Top three equities

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Caverton Offshore Support Grp Plc and United Bank For Africa (UBA) Plc were the top three trading equities after three days of trading.

Their selection was based on volume of trades, with the three companies accounting for 32.56% and 24.73% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

This was as a result of investors trading 164.202 million shares, worth N1.859 billion, in 1,937 deals.

Top five gainers of the week

Academy stock value gained N0.32kobo as the share price ended the week with N2.21kobo per share against the N1.89kobo it opened with.

CWG closed the week with N0.90kobo per share, rising by N0.10kobo to move above its opening of N0.80kobo per share.

Caverton was part of the gainers list as its stock price gained N0.15kobo to move from its opening of N1.22kobo to end the week with N1.37kobo per share.

Wema Bank share rose by N0.34kobo during the week as its stock hit N3.74kobo per share against the N3.40kobo that it started this week with.

Airtel Africa share appreciated by N173.20kobo to jump from N1732.20kobo per share to N1905.40kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Fidson topped the losers list following a loss of N2.59kobo, which reduced its stock value to N9.41kobo at the end of trading, from N12.

Cornerstone share value dropped to N0.57kobo per share by end of trade this week, having lost N0.12kobo from its opening share price of N0.69kobo per share.

Multiverse lost N0.28kobo from its share to end the week with N1.82kobo per share, below the N2.10kobo per share it started trading with.

Ikeja Hotel share lost N0.15kobo to end the week with N1.17kobo per share, against the N1.32kobo per share it started the week with.

NNFM share value also fell during the week, losing N0.95kobo from its opening stock price of N9.55kobo to end trading with N8.60kobo per share.

