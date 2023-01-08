ROUNDUP: John Holt tops gainers’ list, Champion tops losers’, as investors trade N27.15bn stocks

The Nigerian Stock Exchange went on break on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to the Public Holiday to mark the New Year celebration.

After resumption on Tuesday, the stock market reported over 921.856 million shares, worth N27.154 billion, were traded in 15,601 deals within four days.

It was in contrast to the 1.880 billion shares valued at N18.988 billion traded in 12,036 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

After recording over 616.527 million shares traded on its floor, the Financial Services Industry, by measure of volume, led the activity chart, with the shares exchanged in 7,208 deals worth N6.452 billion.

The Industrial Goods Sector reported 138.314 million shares worth N13.356 billion were traded on its floor in 1,063 deals.

Conglomerates Industry came third as 55.931 million shares worth N92.845 million, exchanged investors’ hands in 502 deals.

Top three equities

FBN Holdings Plc, BUA Cement Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc were listed as the top three equities by measure of volume.

Investors traded 450.338 million shares of FBN Holdings, BUA Cement and GTCO worth N17.203 billion in 1,862 deals. This accounted for 48.85 per cent and 63.35 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

John Holt stock gained N0.15kobo, ending the week with N0.88kobo per share, higher than the N0.73kobo it started with.

NAHCO share rose to N7.40kobo per share, from N6.40kobo per share, gaining N1.

Nigerian Breweries saw its stock price rise by N6, to end the week with N47, in contrast to the opening price of N41.

BUA Foods share value grew to N9.50kobo per share, appreciating by N74.50kobo, from N65.

Livingtrust Mortgage share closed the week with N1.76kobo per share from N1.60kobo per share, appreciating by N0.16kobo.



Top five losers of the week

Champion Brew share lose N0.86kobo, to settle at N4.64kobo, below the N5.50kobo it opened the week with.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share lost 10.45 per cent, to close at N0.60kobo per share, against the opening price of N0.67kobo per share.

Chellarams also reported a lose of N0.22kobo, with the share dropping to N2.02 per share, from N2.24kobo per share.

University Press share decrease to N1.76kobo per share, losing N0.14kobo from the N1.90kobo per share it started trading with.

Jaiz Bank share fell from N0.92kobo to N0.92kobo per share, losing 5.43 per cent within five days.

