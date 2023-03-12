Roundup: Stock investors trade N20.2bn shares, Transcorp leads gainers, MRS tops losers

At the end of trading last week, a total of 1.023 billion shares, worth N20.221 billion, exchanged investors’ hands in 18,650 deals.

The value of shares traded during the week was an improvement when compared to the N18.436 billion traded last week in 20,311 deals for 1.910 billion shares.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry, by the measure of volume, led the top-performing sectors list with 414.427 million shares valued at N5.646 billion traded in 8,136 deals.

Conglomerates Industry followed as investors traded 307.868 million shares worth N479.512 million in 1,122 deals.

Industrial Goods Industry came third with 104.234 million shares worth N10.354 billion in 1,334 deals.

Top three equities

Transnational Corporation Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and BUA Cement Plc accounted for 43.76 per cent and 47.26 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

This means by the measure of volume, they are the top three equities, as 447.809 million shares were traded on their floor in 2,018 deals, worth N9.556 billion.

Top five gainers of the week

Julius Berger’s stock gained N2.45kobo, ending the week with N24.50kobo per share, higher than the N24.50kobo it started with.

Trans-Nationwide’s share rose to N0.89kobo per share, from N0.81kobo per share, gaining 9.88 per cent.

International Energy Insurance saw its stock price rise by N0.10kobo, to end the week with N1.30kobo, in contrast to the opening price of N1.20kobo.

UAC Nigeria’s share value grew to N9.20kobo per share, appreciating by N0.70kobo, from N8.50kobo.

Transcorp’s share closed the week at N0.10kobo per share from N1.28kobo per share, appreciating by N1.38kobo.

Top five losers of the week

MRS Oil Nigeria’s share lost N6.55kobo, to settle at N27.95kobo, below the N34.50kobo it opened the week with.

Conoil’s share lost N8.85kobo, to close at N38 per share, against the opening price of N46.85kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa also reported a loss of 13.33 per cent, dropping the share to N0.26kobo per share, from N0.30kobo per share.

NCR’s share decreased to N2.89kobo per share, losing N0.35kobo from the N3.24kobo per share it started trading with.

Multiverse’s share fell from N3.96kobo to N3.57kobo per share, losing N0.39kobo within five days.

