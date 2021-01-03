R*pe cases on the rise in Yobe —Police

The Yobe State Police Command has informed that the incidents of rape cases in the state is on the increase.

The alarm was raised in a statement issued on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer, Dungus Abdulkareem of the State Police Command who revealed that there was a slight increase in rape cases in December last year.

According to Dungus, the command recorded more than nine cases of rape in different Divisional Police headquarters across the state, in the last month of year 2020.

“In the command’s efforts to curb crime and criminality in the state, it has been observed that rape cases recorded a slight increase. In the last month of year 2020, the command recorded more than nine cases of rape in different Divisional Police headquarters across the state,’’ the statement by Dungus read in part.

He also cited the case of one 35-year-old man, Bako Umaru, of Hausari ward, who lured an 11-year-old girl, molested and raped her on December 26, 2020.

Dungus said; “The case is currently under discreet investigation at the state CIID for subsequent prosecution. Similarly, on December 25, 2020, at about 1100hrs detectives from Yindiski Divisional Police headquarters apprehended one 25-year-old Musa Mohammed, 27-year-old Mohammed Dahiru and one 46-year-old Adamu Saidu all from Potiskum council area for raping a 13-year-old girl.

“In another development, on November 26, 2020 at about 1300hrs, one 27-year-old Mohammed Jagere was apprehended by Gashua Divisional Police headquarters for intruding into a house with the intent to rob the inhabitants but rather, the culprit raped a nursing mother recuperating from childbirth,” the statement concluded.

