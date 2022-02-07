RT Briscoe, Courtville, First Bank among stocks-to-watch this week

RT Briscoe, Courtville and First Bank were selected as stocks to watch for this week, considering their capital market activities and operational decisions.

Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

RT Briscoe

Briscoe will open trading as the best gainer this week, having led the top advancers for last week’s five days trading session at the Nigerian stock market, following a 40 percent appreciation in stock value.

With this momentum fuelling Briscoe, the firm is likely to extend its bullish run this week, but that also makes it a subject of a possible sell off among short-term shareholders, which could crash its current price of N0.28kobo, as at the time of filing this report.

This makes Briscoe a must watch stock for the week, as prospective investors and longterm holders keep watch of possible profit-taking.

Courtville

Investors looking to expand their investment portfolio should have Courtville aa one of the stock to watch as it opens trading at a weaker position this week.

Courtville share lost 11.67 percent of its market value to shareholders’ sell off last week, making its stock cheaper for prospective investors to buy the dip, with the profit-taking likely to spill into this week.

First Bank

Femi Otedola’s presence is taking shape in First Bank as the company employed his longtime business partner, Julius Omodayo-Owotuga, to its board.

The addition of Owotuga is expected to aid the management in its policy-decision making, which will have an impact on shareholders investment in First Bank in the long run.

