RT Briscoe, CWG, SCOA make stocks-to-watch list

RT Briscoe, Computer Warehouse Group (CWG), and SCOA are some of the stocks investors need to watch out for this week, as the capital market resumes trading today.

They made the list based on their activities in the capital market, which will have a positive or negative impact on shareholders investment in the three equities.

RT Briscoe

Investment of shareholders in the automobile dealership and industrial equipment provider rose by 53.84% after five days of trading last week, which propelled RT Briscoe to the top of the gainers chart.

In February, shareholders funds has appreciated by 200%, as the capital market sees positive growth in RT Briscoe, making the firm’s equity one of the stock to watch out for this week, with possibility of a sell off for profit-taking or extension of it shares bullish run.

CWG

Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) shareholders lost 9.57% of their investment last week, as its share value crashed, losing N0.12kobo, as sentiment around the firm turned negative at the exchange floor.

This means CWG will be opening this week’s trading at the losers counter, having topped the decliners chart at the end of five days trading – so watch out for the stock, as sell off still lingers around the firm.

SCOA

In the last three weeks, SCOA stock gained N1.31kobo to increase shareholders investment by 125.9% in February, making the equity one of the best gainers month-to-date.

The firm’s bullish run is linked to investors positive outlook in SCOA, as the Nigerian capital market believes its equity price will increase in the longterm, making the company a stock investors need to watch out for.

