Rudeboy explains what really caused P Square’s split

Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy has explained the initial disbandment of P Square, the music duo with his twin brother, Peter Okoye better known as Mr. P.

During an interview session with media personality, Joey Akan, Rudeboy who reconciled with his brother in November 2021, five years after they went their separate ways, said the split was caused by family issues and was not music-related.

He further added that he remained silent even when fans were angry because it was a family issue.

Rudeboy also added that he loves his family and does not owe anyone an explanation.

Rudeboy said;

“It was a family issue, it had nothing to do with music. And because I respect my family so much, I owe nobody any explanation.”

