Rudeboy tests positive to Covid-19

Singer, Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy has contracted the ravaging coronavirus disease.

He made the disclosure via his verified Instagram handle on Tuesday morning.

He advised strict observance to the Covid-19 guidelines.

”ATTENTION!!! F*ck it !!! Covid is REAL !!! I know as typical Nigerian or African is very hard to believe some will say “experience is the best teacher oh well , the experience and the teacher has visited me and they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10days now sh*t is not funny ….. worst sickness ever!!! …… y’all better be careful out there if you like believe me , if you like don’t believe me you can as well wait for your own experience by playing ignorance Goodluck God help us all,” he wrote.

In an Instagram live video, he described the viral infection as a “personal battle” and informed that he was recovering and awaits a final result to declare that he was Covid-19 free.

He also mentioned that the festive season was spent in isolation due to his positive Covid-19 status while he canceled some engagements.

“I carried coronavirus from 2020 to 2021,” he said.

