Ruggedman debunks alleged police arrest, says its ‘fake news’

Veteran Nigerian rapper Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, popularly known in music circles as Ruggedman, has denied reports making the rounds that he has been arrested.

Online rumors had spread that the artist, along with fellow musicians Zaki Azzay, Sunny Neji, Boniface Itodo, and Fega Michaels, had been arrested for financial malfeasance.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Ruggedman noted that he is “free and unbothered” and bemoaned the media’s failure to confirm information before broadcasting.

Additionally, he highlighted that the reports of his detention are wholly untrue and part of a smear campaign purportedly carried out by Pretty Okafor, the former president of the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (P-Man), who is currently suspended.

“There was a petition written against myself, Sunny Neji, Zaki Azzay, Boniface Itodo, and a couple of others. It’s not about us stealing money. It’s about money allegedly missing in the P-Man office—which has not been proven,” Ruggedman stated.

According to him, the petition was filed soon after Pretty Okafor was suspended by P-Man’s National Working Committee (NWC), which consists of him and the other artists listed, for unlawfully opposing the union.

“So you see how this is going? The same people who suspended him are the same people he wrote a petition against,” he said.

