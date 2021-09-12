Politics
‘Run for presidency in 2023,’ Reps minority leader, Elumelu tells Okowa
The Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, on Saturday urged the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to vie for the country’s presidency in 2023.
Elumelu, according to a statement issued on Sunday by his senior legislative aide, Tony Ayaegbunam, made the call at an event organised by the Rotary Club in Asaba, Delta State.
He said Okowa is “endowed with the capacity and proficiencies” to serve as the country’s President.
The lawmaker said: “I must commend Governor Okowa for his selfless service and sacrifices that had led to unprecedented massive infrastructural development in our dear state as well as a better living standard for our people.
READ ALSO:ALLEGED N41BN FRAUD: Elumelu gives Senator Akinyelure seven days to tender apology
“Governor Okowa is a rare gift not only to Delta State but also to our nation Nigeria at large. I firmly hold that he is endowed with the capacity and proficiencies to serve our nation at the topmost level so that he can replicate the successes recorded in our state at the national level.
“I sincerely call on him to make himself available to serve the nation again. He deserves to be the President of this country come 2023.”
