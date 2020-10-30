Runaway policeman who shot lover in the mouth arrested

Sergeant Eze Aiwansone, the police officer who purportedly shot his girlfriend, Joy Eze, in the mouth at Salvation bus stop in the Ikeja area of Lagos state has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

The arrest of Sgt Eze Aiwansone, who is attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 16, Ikeja, was confirmed on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi.

According to Adejobi, the case has been taken over by the state CIID, Panti, on the instruction of the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, for further investigation.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 520 for arson, vandalism in Lagos

Adejobi said, “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested the fleeing Sgt Eze Aiwansone, attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja, for the shooting of his girlfriend, Joy Eze.

“The incident occurred on October 8, 2020, at Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos State. The suspect, who had been on the run, was arrested by his elder brother who is an inspector of police in Lagos State and handed over to the command.

“The state CIID, Panti, has taken over the case on the instruction of the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, for further investigation,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions