Russia admits suffering significant losses of troops in Ukraine

In a rare moment of admission, Russia has admitted that it has suffered significant losses in the ongoing war in Ukraine which amounts to a “huge tragedy” for the country, according to Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

In a statement on Friday following the expulsion of Russia by the UN Security Council, Peskov said:

“Yes, we have significant losses of troops and it is a huge tragedy for us.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a massive military offensive on February 24, was expected to last a few days due to its military might but more than eight weeks after, the war is yet to end with both sides suffering severe casualties.

The war has also caused the world’s fastest refugee crisis with more than 4.3 million fleeing Ukraine to neighbouring countries, while at least 1,500 civilians have been killed so far, according to the United Nations.

Casualties on the Russian side have been harder to assess with the country’s Defence Minister saying on March 25 that 1,351 of its soldiers have been killed in combat, while 3,825 were wounded.

But Ukraine rebutted the figures, saying not less than 19,000 Russian soldiers have been killed so far.

But experts say figures by both parties cannot be trusted as Kyiv is likely to inflate them to boost the morale of its troops, while Russia is probably downplaying them.

However, commenting on the Russian troop withdrawal from certain areas in Ukraine including from Kyiv’s northern region, Peskov said that it was an “act of goodwill” to “lift tensions” during negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

