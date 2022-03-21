Russia bans Facebook, Instagram as tension with US over Ukraine conflict boils over

A court in Russia on Monday banned Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, for alleged “extremist activities.”

However, another platform under the Meta group, WhatsApp, was not affected by the ruling.

The ruling means activities of the company in Russia have been deemed illegal.

Moscow has also concluded plans to designate Meta an “extremist organization” after the company’s decision to permit some calls for violence against Russian soldiers involved in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine earlier this month.

In Russia, an extremist designation automatically forbids any commercial activity or even the display of affected brand symbols.

However, Meta did not immediately comment on the matter.

The latest action is another attempt by President Vladmir Putin’s administration to get back at its rival after Washington imposed several sanctions on Russia following last month’s invasion of its neighbour on the Black Sea.

Other countries bordered by the Black Sea notably Bulgaria and Romania have voiced their opposition to the ongoing conflict in the region.

