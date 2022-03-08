Russia becomes world’s most sanctioned country after invasion of Ukraine

Russia has made history as it becomes the most sanctioned country in the world following its invasion of its neighbour Ukraine, according to a report on Tuesday by New York-based sanctions watchlist site, Castellum.AI.

In the report, the site said that Russia’s number outranks Iran’s 3,616 sanctions, thus displacing Tehran from the top position.

The sanctions watchlist site noted that sanctions on Russia were first imposed by the US and its allies on February 22, a day after President Vladimir Putin declared two Ukrainian rebel regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as “independent states”.

After Russia announced its military operations against Russia on February 24, a flurry of more sanctions, running into hundreds, were to follow.

The site said that as at February 22, 2,754 sanctions were already in place against Russia with 2,778 additional restrictions imposed in the days following the assault, bringing the total to 5,532.

“Russia’s number now outranks Iran’s 3,616 sanctions, displacing Tehran from the top position,” Castellum.AI said.

According to the site, the countries and regions targeting Russia with sanctions are Switzerland (568), the European Union (518), Canada (454), Australia (413), the US (243), the UK (35) and Japan (35), while countries across the world are putting sanctions on Russia in an effort to stop the invasion of Ukraine.

