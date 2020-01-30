International Latest

Russia blocks border with China over Coronavirus epidemic

January 30, 2020
CORONAVIRUS: Death toll climbs to 106 as govt confirms 1,771 new cases
By Ripples Nigeria

The Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, has on Thursday, ordered the immediate closure of the Far East border as a measure to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus into their country.

Mr Mishustin stated that the development had been signed and was to take effect immediately.

“We’ll inform everyone today about the border-closure measures in the Far East region and other activities taken by the Russian government [on coronavirus prevention],” he said.

Russia, which had earlier in the week, blocked Chinese tourists from entering the country has as well put a stop to issuing e-visas to Chinese nationals as confirmed by the country’s Foreign Ministry.

Talks are also ongoing between Moscow and Beijing as Russia seeks to join other countries in evacuating her citizen from the Wuhan and Hubei districts of China.

