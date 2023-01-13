International
Russia claims capture of key Ukrainian Soledar city
Russia authorities claimed its forces had seized a key salt-mining city of Soledar in eastern Ukraine after days of relentless fighting, which it says was Moscow’s first big battlefield gain after half a year of military setbacks.
Though Ukrainian authorities said its forces was still fighting and was in control of the city, Moscow on Friday, announced the capture of Soledar which would make it possible to cut off Ukrainian supply routes to the larger nearby city of Bakhmut, and trap remaining Ukrainian forces there.
“The capture of Soledar was made possible by the constant bombardment of the enemy by assault and army aviation, missile forces and artillery of a grouping of Russian forces,” Moscow’s defence ministry said in a broadcast.
Read also:Russia to lose $300m daily oil revenue to new EU restrictions
But the Ukrainian government has debunked the Russian claims in a statement, insisting that its soldiers have been able to repel the Russian forces.
“The enemy threw almost all the main forces in the direction of Donetsk and maintains a high intensity of offensive. Our fighters are bravely trying to maintain the defence,” the Ukrainian army said.
“This is a difficult phase of the war, but we will win. There is no doubt,” the statement added.
